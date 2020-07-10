'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Shares Sweet Family BBQ Photo With Zach and Tori Roloff

The Roloff family is celebrating the summer with a family barbecue. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared a sweet photo with fiancé Chris Marek, son Zach Roloff and daughter-in-law Tori Roloff and her two grandchildren as they celebrated coming back together after a long period of social distancing separately.

In the photo, Tori holds her 7-month-old daughter, Lilah, while Zach wrangles wriggly 3-year-old son Jackson. Amy, meanwhile, is wearing a checked apron and a big smile as she prepares to serve up the perfect summer meal. "I was so excited to have [Zach Roloff] and [Tori Roloff] and kids over - my family for a bbq dinner and just hang out," she captioned the photo. "It feels like it’s been too long since I’ve seen them."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jul 9, 2020 at 3:57pm PDT

Amy continued to gush about the "wonderful visit" from the kids, and gave fans an update on Jackson and Lilah. "He’s such a boy full of adventure and Lilah is precious," she wrote. "She’ll be on her own adventure soon (crawling)." The TLC star also praised her husband-to-be for doing an "amazing job" at the barbecue, and for having the same love of hospitality as she does. "I’m thankful to have him in my life and glad he enjoys ‘hosting’ or having people over as much as I do," she concluded. "Love my family."

Amy's followers couldn't get enough of the photo. "I absolutely love your beautiful family. Have been watching your show since day 1. Hope there are many more years of it," one fan wrote. Another chimed in, "Beautiful Family!! Enjoy Y'all Evening! Blessings On Blessings!" while a third gushed, "You deserve all the love and happiness! Family is everything."

Amy and Zach appear to have banished any kind of awkwardness left over from when she broke the news of her September 2019 engagement to him on camera. "Zach was like completely quiet. I didn't know why, but I think I was just trying to make sure that it wasn't awkward, which it was," Tori said in a May episode of Little People, Big World. Zach explained that he had previously told his mom and dad Matt Roloff that he didn't want to find out any major relationship news on camera after their 2015 divorce.

"I told my mom and dad, 'Hey, these are one thing I don't want to talk about on camera. My one out-of-bounds is your guys' relationship and if that relationship goes anywhere else beyond what it is right now, I don't want to be surprised by any news of those relationships on camera," he explained on the episode. "And then she went on camera and surprised me with that news."