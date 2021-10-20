‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Reveals Heartbreaking Loss 2 Days Before Her Wedding to Chris Marek

Amy Roloff’s August wedding to Chris Marek was a joyful day, but the Little People, Big World star recently revealed she was also coping with the unexpected loss of her dog Felix, who passed away at age 6 just two days before the ceremony. Roloff opened up about the loss last week on Instagram, sharing a photo of her beloved rescue pup.

“This is a hard post for me. Im not even sure what to say,” she began. “My little fella Felix fell suddenly ill and past (sic) away the Thursday Before our wedding in August. With my wedding two days away I didn’t have time to grieve. I was devastated and couldn’t believe he was gone.” Even after almost two months, the TLC personality said she is “still so sad” and misses her constant companion “so much.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Felix you will always be the best dog and furry friend. You were loved and always will be,” she concluded, adding to the post the hashtags, “#myrescuedog #loveyouforever #hewassixyearsold #bestdogsever #willmissyou.” Daughter-in-law Isabel Rock, who is married to Jacob Roloff, commented, “Will miss him forever. He was such a good boy.”

Another follower added, “Oh Amy, that is heartbreaking and it happened at such an otherwise joyous time…I hope you now have some time to grieve your sweet little Felix. RIP little buddy.” A third wrote, “Amy, I’m so very sorry. I’ve watched him with you on the farm for years. You gave him a wonderful life.”

Roloff married her now-husband on Aug. 28 at Roloff Farms in Oregon surrounded by 146 of their closest friends and family, including the reality star’s four children with ex-husband Matt Roloff — sons Jeremy and Zach, both 31, daughter Molly, 28, and son Jacob, 24. “Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.”

While it was “challenging” planning a traditional wedding and Roloff admitted she and Marek “clashed at times” over what they wanted, their love carried them through. “But in the end, it’s about the two of us — Chris and I.” she said. “It’s about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends.”