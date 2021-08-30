Tori Roloff Shares Photos From Mother-in-Law Amy's Wedding to Chris Marek

✖

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek were surrounded by love as they said 'I do' over the weekend. The Little People, Big World star, 56, tied the knot with her longtime beau, 55, in front of 146 of their closest friends and family at Roloff Farms Saturday, with daughter-in-law Tori Roloff sharing stunning shots of the whole day on Instagram.

Posting a photo of the bride in her stunning lace gown holding 2-year-old granddaughter Lilah, Tori also shared shots of her 4-year-old son Jackson all dressed up for the big day. "Congratulations Mimi and Chris!" Tori, who is married to Amy's son Zach Roloff, captioned one gallery of photos, adding in another post, "Such a fun weekend of celebration!"

In another shot, Jackson smiles while serving as ring bearer next to his cousin Ember, 3, who is daughter to Amy's son Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey. Audrey wrote on Instagram alongside footage of the two walking down the aisle, "The cutest flower girl + ring bearer duo you ever did see! And they crushed it! ...Congrats @amyjroloff and Chris we love you!"

A day earlier, Amy posted footage of her rehearsal with her husband-to-be, writing, "I can’t believe we’re just a few short hours till Chris and I are married. The rehearsal is done (complete with bridal shower ribbons bouquet!), and now all that’s left is to meet Chris at the altar tomorrow! I’m so thrilled and excited to be his wife." Marek popped the question to his new bride back in September 2019, but the couple postponed their wedding planning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Just 28 days before the big day, the bride wrote on social media just how excited she was to marry Marek. "The BIG day is almost here," she wrote at the time. "[In] 28 days I’ll marry my love, my friend, my partner. The one I’ll start and end my day with. Hold hands, kiss and hug. The one I get to have coffee with, talk to and have those conversations that are easy and hard, take rides and travel with, share faith, hopes and dreams with and live life together. In 28 days I’m blessed to get to say I Do. I love you Chris Marek."