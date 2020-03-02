‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Defends Boyfriend Chris Marek Against Troll

Amy Roloff is standing up for fiancé Chris Marek after one of her followers decided to come after the Little People, Big World star’s skills around the house. Sharing a selfie with her sweetie in what will be their new home together in the near future, Roloff revealed her guy had been doing some work to get things ready for their move-in date.

“I think my babe looks pretty good in a work belt!” she wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji. “I’m so thankful for all the big and little projects Chris is doing on the new house, including putting my new office desk together. I couldn’t do all of this with out him. Babe, you’re the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Feb 26, 2020 at 8:03pm PST

Marek’s helpful act didn’t mean much to one troll, who commented, “Oh cool. He put together an IKEA desk.” But Roloff wasn’t letting that commenter get under her skin, hilariously replying, “#OfficeDepot.”

There were plenty of other followers who were praising Marek’s handyman skills.

“Chris seems like such a kind & caring guy! He’s a keeper!” one person wrote.

Another added, “Chris is heaven sent, he didn’t smile for the longest time, maybe camera shy, that big grin on his face is full of happiness, it’s so good to see both of you happy, must be doing something right, love y’all, can’t wait for the new season.”

Roloff announced she and Marek had gotten engaged in September, telling PEOPLE at the time, “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled! I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Marek had been thinking about marrying his longterm girlfriend for a while before he popped the question, saying during an April episode of the TLC show, “I’ve seen a lot of failed marriages, a lot of divorces, in my family. All my siblings, my mother,” he said. “I mean, I saw a lot of examples of people that loved each other but could not live with each other. But I’m certainly not against marriage — I never thought I’d be this age and still single.”

Little People, Big World returns to TLC on March 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: TLC