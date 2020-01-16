‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Jacob Roloff Proves to Be a ‘Tolerant Uncle’ in Hilarious Video With Niece Ember

Based on one of the most recent clips Audrey Roloff posted on Instagram, her brother-in-law, Jacob Roloff, is the most “tolerant” and patient uncle ever. In the new clips, which were posted on Audrey’s Instagram Story, Jacob could be seen playing with his niece, Ember, as she tries to dress him up in a princess-approved look.

“@jacobroloff45 such a tolerant uncle,” Audrey captioned the clips on her Instagram Story, and added a few laughing emojis.

“Don’t leave,” the little one cautioned Jacob in one clip, wanting him to keep still so that she could place a tiara on his head. The youngster eventually managed to fashion the tiara on his head, prompting Jacob to say that he’s “all set, ready to go.”

It’s so nice to see Jacob bonding with the youngest members of the family, especially since it was rumored that the former reality star was previously estranged from the older Roloffs because of their TLC series Little People, Big World. Back in 2016, Jacob announced that he was leaving the reality show that brought his family into the spotlight.

“For me, noticing how the agenda of the crew doesn’t work well with the health [and] happiness of our family is what made me decide quite a while ago that I would not be a part of it as soon as I was able,” he wrote at the time and added that his family members became “Roloff Characters” on the show.

“As soon as the cameras drop however, its almost like they never played the part,” he continued. “20 minutes after this picture was taken we all, plus friends, had a campfire late into the night. So, I am with my family and I love them I’m just here to say you’ll never see that from me on TV again.”

While there were rumors of a feud between Jacob and his father, Matt Roloff, it seems like all is well in the family again as the former Little People, Big World star has been spotted with members of his family on numerous occasions. Back in February 2019, Jacob posted a photo with another one of his adorable nephews, Jackson Roloff, the son of Zach and Tori Roloff.

“Jackson just loves throwin the ball for his dog cousins,” he captioned a photo of himself and his nephew, who were both dressed up in their coziest winter gear.

Just like Audrey expressed on Instagram, all of these snaps with the little ones in the family prove that Jacob is not only a tolerant uncle but a fun one, too.

