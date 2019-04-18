‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Jacob Roloff’s Fiancee Isabel Rock Shares Sad News About Wedding

Jacob Roloff’s fiancée Isabel Rock disappointed fans with the latest update on the couple’s upcoming wedding celebration.

The Little People, Big World personalities will tie the knot later this year, but fans hoping to get a peek at the festivities on the TLC series will be disappointed, as the couple’s wedding day will not be televised.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rock broke the sad news to fans during a Q&A Sunday, InTouch first reported, after a fan asked “Will your wedding be televised??” in a now-deleted video post by the 23-year-old bride-to-be.

“I hope so because I’ve loved watching all those boys and Molly grow up over the years! I think it would be amazing. Congratulations to you and Jacob!”

Rock responded to the fan’s question, writing: “Thanks! Molly’s was not televised and [n]either will ours be! Sorry.”

While disappointed, the fan responded saying: “Absolutely respect that. Can’t wait to see the pictures!!”

The subject came up later in the comments section when another fan asked, “Will your wedding be aired?” to which Rock replied, “No! I’m afraid not.”

Later on the TLC personality added she doesn’t mind fan questions when a fan wrote: “Can’t wait to see pictures. Don’t let people get to you that keep harping about putting it on TV.”

“That’s okay! It doesn’t get to me,” she wrote, adding a smiling emoji.

The update comes as Roloff and Rock’s wedding date quickly approaches. Rock previously announced that the couple’s nuptials will be held on Sept. 7, 2019. When announcing the joyous news, she also opened up about the challenges of starting a new chapter in her life.

“I will be honest, because I value transparency and vulnerability on here…” she wrote on the caption at the time. “This has been a really challenging season of life for me, and for us, and we have been in ‘transition’ for what feels like an eternity. I know it is all part of our journey, and I am trying to honor that while also manage my anxiety.”

She added, “Planning a wedding, going back to school, finding a place to live that fits us and gives us a sense of community, always fixing our beloved van, while also trying to manage an art business has felt a wee bit overwhelming for me at times. I have faith that all of it will lead us to where we are supposed to be, and each day brings new blessings (trying so hard to believe that).”

“Focusing on the present moment and recognizing that being engaged only exists for a short time, and soon enough — ONE YEAR FROM TODAY — we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives,” she ended the post.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.