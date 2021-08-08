Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora Reveals First Pregnancy

✖

Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo reveals she's expecting her first child with her husband Jason Sabo. The couple shared the exciting news with the Daily Mail, saying they're "beyond thrilled" to welcome the new baby into their famous family. "It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone," they told the outlet. "We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives."

"Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason," Lisa Vanderpump, who's already decided on her name "Nanny Pinky," exclaimed. "It's such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep. We can't wait for the new baby to arrive and I'm so excited to become Nanny Pinky." Pandora unveiled her baby bump on the red carpet of the 5th Annual World Dog Day event in West Hollywood, Calif., which she attended with her mother. The mom to be gave some details to the outlet sharing that she's expecting in winter, but she and her husband are keeping the gender of the baby under wraps for the time being.

Lisa Vanderpump previously shared that the couple was trying to expand her family, but told Bravo that she wouldn't try to pressure them. "People are saying, 'Would you put pressure on them?' I absolutely wouldn't because it's got to be them that's got to raise the child," Lisa told The Daily Dish at the time. "And it's got to be them that's gonna be up [with the baby]." She added, "And it's gotta be the time in your life when you're ready for it. I think they're kind of prepared, but I think Jason's been traveling a lot. So I think they want that to slow down a little bit [first]."

It seem the pandemic baby boom has also hit the Vanderpump Rules cast as well. Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and a few others all recently made pregnancy announcements earlier this year. "Well with Lala, I'm very close to Lala. In fact, she did come on Overserved when she was pregnant," Lisa said during an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop in March. "With Scheana, I have been in contact with her and I did send flowers to Lala. But I said, 'When you are a new mommy, take a week before you want to get back to me.'"

"Really it's just so overwhelming and I think she's got so much attention on her right now. But yeah, she's in very good hands," Lisa continued. "She's got such a supportive partner because Randall [Emmett] is absolutely, obsessively in love with her. So I think they're really good. I heard last night from him everything's fantastic so that's what we want."