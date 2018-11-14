Lisa Vanderpump Tells Fans to ‘Focus on the Important Things’ After Conflicting Reports She Quit ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump has broken her silence amid conflicting reports that she has bid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills farewell.

The Bravo star, 58, took to Twitter amid reports on both sides saying that she had both quit and not quit the reality show, writing simply, “Let’s just focus on the important things right now.”

Radar Online alleged Wednesday that a production source said Vanderpump was no longer going to appear on the reality series after eight years, calling it “too much” after the death of her brother Mark Vanderpump earlier this year. She has long been rumored to be feuding with co-stars Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards.

“She was dealing with grief, filming Vanderpump Rules, opening TomTom, and running the Vanderpump Dog Foundation,” the insider told the publication. “She was not equipped to handle Housewives, even before the drama happened.”

However, an insider told Us Weekly, “Nothing has been decided.” Another source notes that the show hasn’t even been renewed yet — therefore, any discussions regarding the future are premature.

Meanwhile, a production insider adds, “Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season. She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019. Production anticipates Lisa will film again before the season wraps.”

Vanderpump has reportedly been refusing to film with the rest of the cast over a dispute over a dog adoption with Kemsley, which Rinna confirmed in part during an Instagram Live in September.

“There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

In October, Rinna added on social media that she felt like Vanderpump was using her personal tragedy to get out of filming.

“I have great empathy and I have been there. If you sign up to do a job you do it. No matter what. That’s show biz,” Rinna told fans at the time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for a new season in 2019.

