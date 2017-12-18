Lisa Vanderpump Slams Jax Taylor for What He Did to Brittany Cartwright

Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t shocked when she heard her Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor had cheated on his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

“I wasn’t surprised that he cheated because we’re talking about Jax Taylor — but I was surprised that he admitted it,” the 57-year-old businesswoman told PEOPLE.

In the second episode of this season, Taylor admitted to his longtime girlfriend that he had cheated on her with former SUR-ver Faith Stowers after he told cast member James Kennedy about their scandalous affair in the season premiere.

While working as a live-in caretaker of a 95-year-old woman, Stowers got a message from Taylor on Twitter, who she claims came to that house and had unprotected sex with her in front of the sleeping elderly woman.

Vanderpump says she thought that the notorious Bravo bad boy would spend the entire season denying the affair, as he has in the past.

“The second episode, that was so early on in the season, I thought we’d go through the whole season with him in kind of staunch denial, but no, not so much. He had a little bit of mea culpa. Maybe he’s growing up after all,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued.

When asked if she had any advice for her Bravo co-star, the SUR owner didn’t mess around.

“Yes. Don’t drop your trousers at every opportunity, but that’s the advice you should give to every man, really. Isn’t it?” she said. “But I know he’s growing up because he’s admitting it. However, I know he’s really grown up when he stops doing it — so we’re halfway there.”

Taylor revealed last week that he and Cartwright never broke up after he admitted to cheating on her, saying that he’s dedicated to improving himself in the future.

“I wasn’t thinking. It was one of my usual mess ups. I really really really regret what I did,” Taylor told Us Weekly. “It was just a huge mistake that we are actually working out right now. This was shot many months ago so we’re working through it and we’re in a good place right now.”

“If something is going [well] I tend to sabotage it by doing something wrong, instead of doing the right thing by talking it out,” Taylor admitted to the publication. “I tend to try to get out of relationships and this was my attempt to get out of something I really didn’t want to get out of. It was a stupid mistake that I’m paying for every day.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo