Lisa Vanderpump Shades Dorit Kemsley's Plastic Surgery Claim With Before and After Photo

✖

Lisa Vanderpump may not be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills any longer, but she's still getting into drama with the stars of the show. As Us Weekly noted, Vanderpump took aim at her former friend and co-star Dorit Kemsley by sharing a before and after photo of her on Instagram. She reportedly did so after Kemsley claimed that Vanderpump ignored her when they were both at the same restaurant recently.

Kemsley was the guest on the June 7 episode of Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, Teddi Tea Pod. During the episode, Kemsley claimed to Mellencamp, who is also a former star on RHOBH, that Vanderpump ignored her when they were at a restaurant in Los Angeles. She said, “We did not say a word to one another. [Lisa] knew I was there. I knew she was there. We never made eye contact, we never went up to one another." In response, the SUR owner made light of Kemsley's remarks.

Vanderpump reportedly took to Twitter to write, "Ignore her? I just didn’t recognize her lol." Her message came alongside a screenshot that the former Housewife took of her "Dorit Kemsley before after" Google search results. The photo showcased Kemsley's 90s yearbook picture, which featured her with curly brown hair, and a more current image of her with blonde locks. Us Weekly noted that this was the same throwback photo that was showcased on a recent episode of RHOBH, during which Kemsley denied to the other women that she got plastic surgery work done on her face. Vanderpump has since deleted the tweet.

Of course, RHOBH fans know that the pair's recent drama comes a while after the two were at odds on the Bravo series. The drama started after Kemsley re-homed a dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice that she adopted from the Vanderpump Dogs rescue foundation. The situation was reported on in the media and the Housewives subsequently accused Vanderpump of leaking the story in order to make Kemsley look bad. The Vanderpump Rules star then left the show in the middle of Season 9 amid the drama. In March, Vanderpump explained her departure to Us Weekly.

“I [left the show] because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t appreciate being called a liar,” she said. “To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, ‘I’m done with it.’”