Lisa Vanderpump Will Not Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 9 Seasons

After nine seasons, Lisa Vanderpump is calling it quits on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Bravo star told Us Weekly that she is relinquishing her crown, simply answering “yes” when the publication asked if it’s the end for her on the series at an event Thursday.

“I made the decision to leave,” she continued at the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood. “It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

The confirmation comes just one day after Vanderpump, 58, skipped the season 9 reunion taping. Bravo personality Andy Cohen went live on his Instagram during a filming break at the reunion to reveal that Vanderpump wasn’t in attendance.

“There’s major things happening,” Cohen hinted on Wednesday. “There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills.”

Vanderpump had previously told DailyMailTV that she had no intention of reuniting with her co-stars after being accused of leaking negative stories about Dorit Kelsey to the press throughout the season.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she said to the outlet. “So in all probability, no.”

She said it would be difficult for her to return for another season. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly. So … no,” she said.

The British restaurateur joined the original cast of RHOBH in 2010 and starred on the first nine seasons. Bravo launched Vanderpump Rules, a spinoff centered around her and her husband Ken Todd’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR, in 2012.

She’s expected to remain on Vanderpump Rules, which recently wrapped its seventh season.

Vanderpump’s departure may not come as a shock to die-hard Real Housewives fans, as last month it was reported that she was having issues with her co-stars, refusing to film and even skipping out on the season 9 cast trip to France. In November, she denied that she was leaving the show.

“There’s a plethora of stories that say I’m quitting, that say I’m trying to get Jax [Taylor] off [Vanderpump Rules]. If I had quit I would have said it,” she told Us Weekly at the time, noting she’s “never had a problem with kind of coming forward speaking my mind.”

During season 9, fans saw Vanderpump’s co-stars accuse her of selling a story about Kemsley‘s dog to the press, which the TomTom owner denied heartily and even took a lie detector test to prove it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards.