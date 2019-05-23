Lisa Vanderpump Issues Apology After Transphobic ‘RHOBH’ Joke

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump is apologizing for making a transphobic comment in regards to co-star Erika Girardi on Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo series.

Wednesday, Vanderpump said in a statement to Us Weekly that is was not her “intention” to belittle those in the trans community with her “poor choice of words” directed toward Erika.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have nothing but respect and love for trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment offered emotional support and championed LGBTQ issues.”

She concluded, “With recent news of trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that trans people go through every day.”

The controversy came after Tuesday’s episode of RHOBH, when Vanderpump said in a confessional ahead of undergoing a lie detector test, “Just don’t ask me if Erika’s tucking or something like that because there are some things I can’t lie about.”

Following the comment about Girardi, who is a cisgender woman, RHOBH fans rallied for the Vanderpump Rules star to apologize for her comment. Even costar Lisa Rinna took to Twitter to condemn the joke, calling Vanderpump “transphobic” in a tweet.

“She did it on national TV. You have to own your behavior,” Rinna said in response to a fan on Twitter after the episode aired. “I’ve owned all of my behavior that they are calling out. All of it.”

Girardi has not spoken publicly about the remark herself, but made her feelings clear by reweeting I Am Cait alum Candis Cayne’s tweet about the matter.

“Oh come on [Lisa Vanderpump], joking about [Erika Girardi] ‘tucking’ Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable,” she wrote in a message. “Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass to make transphobic remarks. Do better.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Getty