Lisa Rinna Says Drama With Yolanda Hadid Nearly Made Her Quit ‘RHOBH’

Actress Lisa Rinna joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 4 as a guest before making her debut as a main cast member in Season 5, and the actress has revealed that some major drama almost caused her to leave the show soon after she started.

During Season 6 of the show, the main cast members were skeptical about castmate Yolanda Hadid‘s 2012 Lyme disease diagnosis, with Rinna in the center of the commotion. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in a new interview, Rinna admitted that all the drama almost made her say goodbye to Bravo.

One of the major moments from Season 6 was when Rinna accused Hadid of having Munchausen syndrome, which is when someone fakes a medical condition in order to gain attention from others.

The season saw Hadid learn the definition of Munchausen syndrome, prompting her to tell Rinna during a 2016 episode that her words were “the biggest f—ing blow I’ve ever had in my life … sorry is not enough.”

The women’s co-stars were on hand for the scene and all attempted to explain to Hadid why they were confused about her disease. Things ultimately appeared to be smoothed over by the end of the episode, though Rinna wasn’t so sure.

“It’s like putting a Band-Aid on,” she told the camera, “but there’s still blood gushing all over the place.”

Luckily for fans, the actress stuck around, with the show’s success in turn propelling her personal brand to new heights, a major reason Rinna had signed on to the program in the first place.

“I was looking at it from a business angle,” she recalled. “I saw what it did for Nene Leakes, [Lisa] Vanderpump, Kyle [Richards], Bethenny [Frankel].”

“It’s been great,” Rinna added. “I’ve been able to get deals through my social media platforms and get extra income in that area. I don’t even know where to begin. All kinds of things are constantly coming.”

Showrunner Andy Cohen revealed that he was initially “wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show” but “now considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise.”

“She’s fun to watch,” Cohen said. “She’s funny and she makes fun of herself. She understands her place in the world, and she’s very secure with herself. I just think she’s entertaining.”

Rinna explained that she views herself on RHOBH as more of a caricature of herself rather than how she actually behaves in real life.

“I see her as a character because it’s not all of who I am,” she said. “I’m watching Lisa on the Real Housewives — or Rinna, as I like to call her. She’s funny. I get a kick out of her actually. When I watch her, I’m like, ‘God, she’s the comic relief.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Chelsea Lauren