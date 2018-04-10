Lisa Rinna Claps Back at Negative Comment on Her Makeup-Free Selfie

Lisa Rinna is not here for her fans’ criticism.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star lashed back at an Instagram user who told her to “put makeup on” after she shared a makeup-free selfie on People Style‘s Instagram account in honor of PEOPLE‘s upcoming Beautiful issue.

Rinna, along with co-stars Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsely and more, showcased her complexion ahead of PEOPLE‘s Beautiful Issue cover reveal on April 18. But one commenter did not love the reality star’s bare face.

“Ok! Put the makeup on please hahahahaha,” the user commented on PeopleStyle‘s post.

Rinna did not stay silent at the commenter, playfully replying to the user, “let’s see you without makeup Hon,” along with a wink face and a tongue out emoji.

The reality star is an active user of Instagram, posing photos of her toned figure and shocking fans earlier this year by ditching her signature hairdo for some long extensions in January.

The actress told PEOPLE she joined the Beautiful Issue campaign to empower her daughters, who are both in the modeling industry.

Rinna’s youngest daughter, model Amelia Gray Hamlin, made headlines in early April after she revealed she struggled with anorexia.

In a long Instagram post, the 16-year-old wrote that she decided to go public with her battle after fans continued to comment on her figure, comparing her physique now to times when she was thinner over the years.

“Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay,” she wrote. “Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us.”

“Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight,” she continued. “Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself.”

Hamlin and her 19-year-old sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, regularly appear in modeling spreads and advertisements, with Rinna comparing herself to Kris Jenner, whose daughter Kendall Jenner was named the highest-paid model of 2017.

“One in 200 women in the US suffer from anorexia. And I want to help. The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owing my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away,” Amelia continued on Instagram. “I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life.”

Rinna praised her daughter on Twitter after Hamlin’s reveal.

“I am a very proud momma,” she tweeted. [Amelia Hamlin] you are brave, courageous, and so very strong for 16 years of age. For any age! You have touched so many! We all love you so much. You my love, are fearless!!!”