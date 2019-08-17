Lindsie Chrisley Reportedly Wants to Make Peace With Dad Todd, But on One Condition

Lindsie Chrisley’s feud with her father, Todd Chrisley, has flared up again, but there may be light at the end of the tunnel. The father and daughter has been coming to blows yet again as Todd fights off an indictment for tax evasion and other financial crimes. Lindsie has sounded off on the scandal, setting off past allegations of lying and extortion between the pair. However, Lindsie is apparently open to burying the hatchet.

TMZ spoke with Lindsie’s spokesman Musa Ghanayem and claimed that she is looking for a “heartfelt gesture” from her father and would “jump at the chance” to reunite with her family, who stars on the USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best. However, she does not want camera for the reality series rolling when the gesture goes down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reports notes that Lindsie is not totally sure about Todd’s sincerity, thinking that he only contacts her when he needs something. She is also not fond of the way Todd aired out details of an alleged sex tape Lindsie allegedly appears in.

Despite all this, the pair have not spoken directly in six months, and Todd’s camp told TMZ that Lindsie has not reached out to express her desires for a truce.

After news that Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were being indicted, Lindsie spoke out through Ghanayem and denied that she had any part in the case against them, as some reports had suggested.

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate,” Ghanayem told The Daily Mail. “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information,” he said. “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017.”

He added, “Lindsie is currently processing they events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution. We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself.”

Todd and Julie have denied any wrongdoing in the financial predicament.

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance