Lindsie Chrisley Reportedly Denies Wrongdoing After Dad Todd Files Lawsuit Against Tax Official

Lindsie Chrisley is denying doing anything to provide evidence against parents Todd and Julie Chrisley in the state tax evasion case they settled earlier this month after the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found to owe just $77,000 of the alleged $2 million in back taxes they were accused of evading. As the Chrisley parents await another development in their federal tax evasion case, Todd has sued Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation Joshua Waite, accusing him of relationship with his estranged daughter that skewed the state’s case against him.

Sources close to Lindsie told TMZ after the suit was filed that the only relationship she had with Waite was a text conversation to update her on the proceedings so she could “run interference” for her 6-year-old son Jackson.

Lindsie reportedly claims she didn’t give up any evidence against her father, which she says only makes sense based on the fact that her parents were not found guilty of tax evasion in the state case, and never met Waite in person.

She allegedly only kept in touch with the tax official after Todd was served legal papers in 2017 while Lindsie and Jackson were both at the family’s home, which made the Coffee Convos co-host very uncomfortable. The outlet’s source said she wanted to make sure when Waite and the department would be coming around so as to keep her son from witnessing the tense legal drama.

On Todd’s side of the case, he submitted into the lawsuit’s evidence similar texts between Lindsie and the Department of Revenue employee in which Waites asks for information on the real estate mogul and the two joke about their mutual dislike for him. At one point, Waited allegedly sent a photo of a dart board and a punching bag emblazoned with Todd’s face on it, saying that his co-workers have been hitting it.

“So. Some stuff happened today. And we have a meeting the first of the year that is super big,” one text from Waites reads. “And is all about Todd. Like serious. So. I want to know if you would be willing to talk about him or her.”

Photo credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images