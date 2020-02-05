Lindsie Chrisley Congratulates ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Baby No. 4: ‘Secret Is Out!’

Lindsie Chrisley congratulated fellow reality star Kailyn Lowry on her pregnancy news on Tuesday. Chrisley commented on Lowry’s post on Instagram, saying she is “so happy for” another baby in Lowry’s family. For many fans, this was the crossover of a lifetime.

Lowry announced that she is pregnant with baby number four on Tuesday. She posted a picture of herself and her three kids in an idyllic bed, all looking over the ultrasound images of her new baby.

The post was sponsored by Peanut, a social network specifically aimed at mothers and women interested in fertility and motherhood. When Chrisley left her comment, she referenced this paid partnership with a peanut emoji.

“Secret is out! So happy for another little [peanut],” she wrote.

“Congratulations! From what we are shown you are a Wonderful Mother and have raised Amazing boys,” added another fan in response to Chrisley.

Lowry herself sang the praises of the Peanut app, letting her followers know how helpful it has been as she embarks on this process again.

“[Peanut] has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again,” she wrote. “Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating. There are so many helpful threads on the app from other women who have been through it too.”

“It’s always reassuring to know you’re not alone,” she continued. “Whether you’re already a mom, pregnant, or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the [Peanut] community. It’s an amazing space to build friendships, find support and learn from other women at a similar stage in life. There’s nothing like support from other women to get you through.”

Lowry got in on the comments too, discussing the news with fans and revealing details about her plans. When one person commented “Please have a homebirth! It would be so cool!” Lowry confirmed that she actually plans to do so.

“That’s the plan!!!” she replied with a heart emoji.

“Yessss! I’ve had two home births. You will ROCK it!” responded a fan.

Lowry has three children with three different fathers. She shares her oldest, 10-year-old Isaac with Jonathan “Jo” Rivera, shares 6-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin and 2-year-old Lux with her friend, Chris Lopez. So far, she has not announced the father of her new baby.