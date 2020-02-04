'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Reveals She'll Give Birth at Home After Pregnancy Announcement
Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her birth plan for baby number four after announcing she was pregnant again. The Teen Mom 2 star confirmed rumors Tuesday that she was expecting a little brother or sister for sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, sharing a photo of her family all looking at an ultrasound on Instagram.
"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she began a lengthy caption. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"
View this post on Instagram
We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! 🎉I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!🤰🏻@Peanut has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again. Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating. There are so many helpful threads on the app from other women who have been through it too. It's always reassuring to know you're not alone. Whether you're already a mom, pregnant, or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the @peanut community. It's an amazing space to build friendships, find support and learn from other women at a similar stage in life. There's nothing like support from other women to get you through. ❤ #Peanutapp • • • • • 💄: @jessicab_beauty 📷: @jonlloydjr
In the comment section, Lowry continued to interact with some of her well-wishers, including one who commented, "Please have a homebirth! It would be so cool!"
"That’s the plan!!!" Lowry wrote back, adding a heart emoji.
Many women who had experienced home births before were supportive of the MTV personality's choice.
"Yessss! I’ve had two home births. You will ROCK it!" one wrote, as another cheered, "I had a homebirth with my rainbow baby and it was legit the best decision I made! Learning what true maternal CARE is like from midwives is incredible! Congrats and best of luck!!"
Congratulations to Lowry's family!
Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images