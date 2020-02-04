'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Reveals She'll Give Birth at Home After Pregnancy Announcement

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her birth plan for baby number four after announcing she was pregnant again. The Teen Mom 2 star confirmed rumors Tuesday that she was expecting a little brother or sister for sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, sharing a photo of her family all looking at an ultrasound on Instagram.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she began a lengthy caption. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

In the comment section, Lowry continued to interact with some of her well-wishers, including one who commented, "Please have a homebirth! It would be so cool!"

"That’s the plan!!!" Lowry wrote back, adding a heart emoji.

Many women who had experienced home births before were supportive of the MTV personality's choice.

"Yessss! I’ve had two home births. You will ROCK it!" one wrote, as another cheered, "I had a homebirth with my rainbow baby and it was legit the best decision I made! Learning what true maternal CARE is like from midwives is incredible! Congrats and best of luck!!"

Congratulations to Lowry's family!

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images