Lindsay Lohan Teaming With MTV for Her Own Reality Series

Lindsay Lohan’s planned reality series is reportedly moving forward.

The show, reportedly focused on the actress’ new resort business in Greece, will start filming in August with the production company behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians on board.

Sources revealed to Page Six that Bunim/Murray Productions, which also produced hits like Road Rules, as well as the shortlived series Living Lohan, starring Dina and Ali Lohan, will produce the series for MTV.

Lohan recently hinted at the possible series in a New York Times profile, but did not elaborate on details.

“Lindsay is telling pals that she has a signed deal for a new reality show,” a source told the outlet. “Bunim/Murray is producing, and it’s about Lindsay’s new beach club in Greece.”

The source added that the series — which they described as “a cooler, hipper, edgier Vanderpump Rules,” presumably with Lohan at the center as the Lisa Vanderpump-like character — will start filming at her new Lohan Beach House in Mykonos this August.

The source said the show will introduce Lohan and the central characters while the Mykonos scene is in full swing — then, after the summer, the series will shift to follow Lohan and her crew trying to launch a new location for the beach club. Reports have said Lohan is getting ready to open another location in Rhodes, Greece.

She also previously licensed her name to an Athens club.

“The show will have this European flavor to it,” an insider added. “Lindsay feels that it’s not so uptight like filming in Los Angeles or New York, and they can get a better cast of characters.”

The source said there could be “a lot of English” guest stars, as they are closer to the Greek party scene.

MTV recently launched MTV Studios and announced plans for reboots of its classic series Daria, Made, Aeon Flux and The Real World with Bunim/Murray.

Lohan has kept herself off the Hollywood spotlight in recently years. The actress now lives in Dubai. Her last film credit was Paul Schrader’s 2013 indie film The Canyons. On the TV side, apart from some guest appearances, she was in the cast of last year’s Season 1 of the Sky One comedy Sick Note in the UK starring Rupert Grint and Nick Frost.

Another project reportedly keeping Lindsay busy? Designing her own island.

“I’m discussing designing my own island in Dubai at the World Islands,” Lohan said on The Wendy Williams Show back in January.

So what will the island be called? Lohan Island, of course.

“I’m out Trump-ing Trump with the name Lohan,” Lohan said with a laugh.

