Lindsay Lohan Confirms She’s Back for ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2

Amid rumors that her diva behavior would lead to Lindsay Lohan being dumped as a judge for Season 2 of The Masked Singer Australia, Lohan herself seemed to confirm she actually would be returning for the new season during an interview on the Hit Network’s Hughesy and Kate Show.

“For Season 2, I’m bringing an American with me,” the Mean Girls actress said, thinking ahead to possibly bringing on a friend from the U.S. in the new season. She also had nothing but kind words to say about her time so far on the Australian reality competition, including her fellow judges Dave Hughes, singer Dannii Minogue and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

“It was just a really good experience. It was welcoming and very warm,” she said, adding that she and her fellow judges had become fast pals. “In America, everyone goes their own ways. But in Australia everyone gets to know each other. And you all stay as friends. And you create a bond with each other.”

Australia’s Channel 10 has not yet confirmed there will be a second season of The Masked Singer, nor made a statement about the judging panel.

Lohan previously denied reports of her bad behavior, saying on the Kyle and Jackie O Show last week that people were simply searching for “negativity.”

“People want to find the negative for no reason. There was nothing negative about [The Masked Singer],” she claimed.

This seems in pretty stark contrast to the recent New Idea report, which quoted a production insider as saying the actress was being “replaced” due to her backstage demands and all the negative press she’s been getting for not knowing the Aussie celebs.

“She was tricky with demands and had a complete lack of respect for time schedules,” the source claimed, adding that former contestant Kate Ceberano was being considered to replace her.

Former Masked Singer contestant Wendell Sailor also noted that Lohan’s behavior seemed to disrupt filming, telling KIIS FM last week, “About a minute before I had to perform, they said, ‘Lindsay’s hungry, she’s going to have a break.’ It was like an hour break! We were there for a while.”

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images