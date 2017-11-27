First ‘Unexpected’ Teen Gives Birth in Dramatic Episode

The first Unexpected baby is here!

Fans of the new TLC show chronicling the struggles of pregnant teens watched Lexus, then 15, go through an incredibly rough labor to give birth to a daughter Scarlett on the latest episode of the reality show.

The teen fights through an intense labor, crying and shaking the whole time. While the doctor gives her medicine to speed up the process, she complains continually about being in intense pain.

Watching her in this state freaks out her boyfriend, 17-year-old Shayden, as he tries his best to comfort the mother of his child.

“They put something inside of her uterus…or cervix,” he says, unsure. “Not sure what it is or what it does, it’s complicated.”

Even Lexus’ mother, 31-year-old Kelsey, is concerned by the display.

“Seeing Lexus crying, uncontrollably shaking, that’s concerning as a parent seeing this,” she confesses. “Like, is it normal? Is this ok?”

“I don’t know how she’s going to hold it together,” Shayden adds.

Fans felt for the girl, even sharing some of their own experiences with labor online.

Nothing about a 15 year old in labor is normal. #unexpected — Joy (@JoyAW77) November 27, 2017

I feel so bad for Lexus & the contractions she’s having!!! #Unexpected — Derralyn Monahan (@SportsRN101) November 27, 2017

The medicine they give you to induce makes the contractions like 50 times worse! #unexpected — Kimberly K. (K.K.W.) (@GingerhairGrnEy) November 27, 2017

All the pain and suffering was worth it, however, when baby Scarlett Brooke was born at 7 lbs., 20 in. at 4:02 p.m. after about 15 minutes of pushing.

“She’s so pretty,” Lexus says, cradling the infant. “I’ve never ever seen something so perfect.”

“That’s my baby, I don’t even know to to explain it,” Shayden says, tearing up. “It’s the best moment of my life. … I was instantly in love as soon as I seen her.”

Scarlett Brooke ❤ 7lbs, 20 inches 4:02 p.m. A post shared by lexus scheller 🌞 (@lexus.scheller) on May 2, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

Unexpected airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.