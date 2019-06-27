Leland Chapman’s Son Dakota Shares Last Christmas Photo of Late Grandma Beth Chapman

Beth Chapman’s step-grandson, Dakota Chapman, is mourning her death following her battle with cancer. The 24-year-old shared an old photo of himself that Beth shared in the past of him carrying her purse for her.

“Seriously the best grandson of all time,” she captioned the post at the time, which he shared on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “You know he loves his Grandma when he’s not afraid to carry my purse.”

He also shared another photo of Beth posing in front of a large Christmas tree on a sunny day with confetti flying in the background.

Dakota is the son of Leland Chapman, 42, who Duane “Dog” Chapman had with first wife La Fonda Sue Darnell. Beth was Dog’s fourth wife; the two had two children together, Bonnie and Garry, and she fondly called all of Dog’s other children from previous relationships her “bonus kids.” She also had two children from previous relationships.

Dakota is a father himself, to baby boy Asher, who he and girlfriend Cheryl welcomed in January 2019.

Beth celebrated Asher’s birth on Instagram at the time, writing that he was her first great-grandchild. “My first great grand baby he’s adorable and he’s precious and he came 5 weeks early to meet me,” Beth wrote. “Nothing more beautiful or inspiring than the birth of a new baby A new Generation of Chapmans you will be an amazing father. I’m very proud of you. Congratulations [Leland] on the birth of your first grand baby. It just gets better.”

Dakota is not the only Chapman family member to remember Beth via social media. Bonnie Chapman, 20, and “Baby” Lyssa Chapman, 32, both shared memorial photos for her, while Leland’s wife Jamie Pilar honored her mother-in-law with a heartbreaking message. Lyssa’s daughter, Abbie Mae, also shared a photo of Beth amid her passing, while Dog was the first to announce the sad news in a tweet.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Dog tweeted on Wednesday.

WGN America, which is set to be the home of Dog and Beth’s newest upcoming reality show Dog’s Most Wanted, released a statement following her death.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that [Beth Chapman] lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, all of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with [Dog the Bounty Hunter], her family, loved ones and millions of fans,” the statement, released via Twitter, said.

Ahead of her passing, Beth had been placed in a medically induced coma. Her death comes after she battled cancer for at least two years.

Photo credit: Instagram / @dakotadog808