Leah Remini’s ‘Scientology and The Aftermath’ Co-Host Dies: Mike Rinder Was 69

Mike Rinder, a former high-ranking Church of Scientology member and co-host on Leah Remini’s docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath, is dead. He was 69.

His wife, Christie King Collbran, confirmed the news on social media. Rinder had been diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer in June 2023, claiming to be cancer-free in October but seeing it return in 2024. His final YouTube update noted he had “exhausted” all chemo treatments and the cancer had metastasized into his brain and spinal column.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband,” Collbran wrote with her post. “I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you. Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder.”

Collbran closed her message with a heart emoji. The couple were both former Scientology members, having been recruited alongside each other to join the Sea Org, the upper echelon of members who ended up enduring the most abuse in the post-L. Ron Hubbard days of the church. She included her husband’s final words in the post, addressing his role in the church and slamming the beliefs.

“If you are reading this, I have shuffled off this mortal coil in accordance with the immutable law that there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes,” Rinder wrote. “I have been lucky — living two lives in one lifetime. The second one the most wonderful years anyone could wish for with all of you and my new family!

“My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to — ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection and seeing Jack into adulthood. If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses please keep the flag flying,” he added.