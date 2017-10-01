Leah Remini’s Scientology Show Could Make a Big Change for Season 3

Leah Remini’s A&E series delving into the world Scientology might be a “cult” favorite for audiences, but the network revealed on Friday it might be taking a new turn for season three.

Entertainment Weekly reports that while the first two seasons of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath took on the Church of Scientology, the host and executive producer is looking at ways to expand the scope of the series if it were to return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes, I’m open to doing a Season 3 in a different way,” Remini said. “We’ve been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through [social media] about other cults that are similar [to Scientology], so I’m looking into that.”

Though the show has not yet been renewed, Remini said disclosed that someone reached out to her comparing the actions of the Jehovah’s Witnesses to Scientology’s Sea Org, adding that the individual also warned her to “be careful” as “these f—ers are super powerful.”

However, Remini tells it like it is, saying she does not “give a s— about powerful.”

“The truth is what I care about,” she said.

Regarded as a denomination of Christianity, Jehovah’s Witnesses were organized in Pennsylvania during the late 19th century and grown to over 8.3 million worldwide as verified via their website, JW.org. Jehovah’s Witnesses are said to be different from other Christians as they believe Jesus is the Son of God, not part of a trinity.

Followers of the the branch do not celebrate Christmas, Easter or birthdays.

Remini’s A&E docuseries debuted in 2016 and was inspired by her own life as a follower and the quarrelsome split from the church in 2013. The series has been a critical success and earned an Emmy for Best Informational Series or Special earlier this month.

Photo credit: Twitter / @AETV