Leah Messer Admits to Hooking up With ‘Teen Mom 2’ Ex Jeremy Calvert

Teen Mom 2 exes Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert are doing more than co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, the MTV personality revealed in an explosive appearance on castmate Kailyn Lowry’s podcast this week.

The episode of Coffee and Convos won’t be posted until next week, but The Ashley is reporting some of the interview’s juiciest quotes ahead of time.

In the episode, the 25-year-old admits she and Calvert have tried to make things work for the sake of daughter Adalynn, even hooking up recently.

“I guess at first maybe I considered [getting back together with Jeremy],” Messer said. “Like, ‘If we are getting along this great, why not try it again for Addie’s sake?’ But at the end of the day, we weren’t happy. We didn’t do well together but we do great as friends.”

Fans of the MTV series can expect to see the exes’ relationship play out on the next season of Teen Mom 2, she revealed.

“[We filmed about] us being like ‘We should just get back together’ and about us hooking up,” she said.

Messer has had fans speculating that she’s seeing someone with her cryptic messages on Twitter, writing, “You make me wanna write a song,” accompanied by heart and blushing emojis on Feb. 5.

You make me wanna write a song 😊♥️ — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) February 5, 2018

“Who is this mystery man?” one fan replied.

“Please tell me it’s Jeremy,” another said.

The two had exchanged a few flirty messages on Instagram which lent credence to the theory, but apparently things are still casual between the exes.

“I am single AF!” Messer reportedly says on the podcast. “I just now started getting back out into the dating world.”

Things with her other ex, Corey Simms, aren’t the same.

“Corey and I don’t have that friendship,” Messer said. “It’s like, ‘We have kids together and there are strict rules, and that’s all we deal with. With Jeremy it’s like ‘Whatever goes…’”

Things have been getting better with Corey’s wife Miranda, with whom she clashed intensely a couple of years ago.

“Yeah we get along,” Messer said of her ex-husband’s wife. “I don’t really see her very often or communicate with her. Like, we’re in a group text but I really don’t [interact] with her much.”

