Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Mulls Reality TV Exit, Reveals 'Mama June' Drama is Affecting Marriage

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, the daughter of reality TV star Mama June Shannon, is considering leaving reality TV behind herself and has said that the drama surrounding her mother had a negative impact on her marriage to husband Joshua Efird. June has struggled with addiction, and her rehab journey has been the focus of Mama June: Road to Redemption. She has been estranged from Shannon and her other daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, but their reunion is expected to be featured in next week's episode of the WEtv series.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Shannon, 21, said it was difficult for her to deal with her mother's struggles personally while also having to film it. "Even on this season, it's kind of hard because going back to the past kind of puts wear and tear, not only for me, physically, but mentally," Shannon, who has been on her mother and sister's reality TV shows since Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, told ET. "I don't want to go back into that mental place that I was when my mom was into her addiction and me having to step up and do all the things that I was doing and not really taking care of myself."

"At this point, I really do feel like I have worked hard as a woman, [done] therapy, and really working and taking this time for myself and for my family," Shannon continued. "I honestly just kind of hate going back to the past."

Shannon was conflicted about the impact reality shows have had on her childhood. She said the shows "took away" her childhood, which went by "so quick." On the other hand, Shannon notes there was a positive aspect to being on TV. "I'm very grateful for the things that TV land has brought to us and been able to allow us to do, but it definitely is getting to the point where I think it's time for us to say goodbye," she told ET.

The pressures Shannon's shoulders have also had an impact on her marriage to Efird, whom she married in April 2018 and shares 3-year-old daughter Ella with. "I honestly think that our main issue is just everything that’s going on with my mom," Shannon told InTouch Weekly in another interview this week. Shannon noted how she is also taking care of Alana, 15, while June, 41, was in rehab and worked on her sobriety.

Her role as caretaker for her younger sister made it difficult for her and Efrid to start their lives as a married couple. "We had to uproot our entire family... move. Then we had to take Alana right after we got married and just had our own first child," she explained. "We couldn’t really enjoy that. So, it for sure sucks... I do feel like the biggest problem with us is mainly my mom." Despite this struggle, Shannon told InTouch she was hopeful but understands most relationships are not perfect. "I would think something was wrong if we didn’t argue if I’m being completely honest," she said.

June's struggles are playing out on camera in Mama June: Road to Redemption, the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot. In Friday's episode, June prepared to see Shannon and Alana for the first time in over a year, but the reunion was almost called off when June's troubled boyfriend Geno Doak attended, even though he was not supposed to be there. Doak agreed to leave the studio before Alana and Shannon arrived for the reunion, which would be moderated by Dr. Ish Major. The episode ended before the reunion, just as Alana and Shannon arrived at the studios. The reunion will likely be in the next episode. The show airs Fridays on WEtv.