'Mama June' Shannon Addresses Trolls Criticizing Daughter Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson

"Mama June" Shannon has made it clear that she is not just going to sit back while Internet trolls criticize her children, and she has now addressed a recent incident involving her youngest daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. The former Toddlers & Tiaras, who is 15 years old, took to social media to post a photo of herself wearing some big fake eyelashes and long acrylic nails. However, she was hit with a lot of mean comments from trolls who mocked the look.

Shannon is having none of that, however, and spoke out about it with In Touch Weekly. "I’ve seen that on social media," the 41-year-old mother of four said. "And what fans don’t realize is when she was 5 years old, she was in the glitz pageant. She was putting on those fake acrylic nails. She was doing the makeup. She was doing the eyelashes." Shannon added, "And, you know, I got criticized for exploiting like JonBenét Ramsey you know, cause all that had happened and those pageants getting a bad [reputation]."

Thompson's mother then went on to further defend her, saying, "We’re hitting on 10 years of being in the public eye. So, you know, people gotta realize that she’s 15 … she’s been wearing acrylic nails since she was like eight. These stripper lashes that I like to call [them] … you know, she’s just being Alana, she’s expressing herself."

Mama June Shannon is defending her daughter Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, from trolls in an exclusive video interview with In Touch. 👏https://t.co/qfn5IfoH97 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) March 24, 2021

In addition to Thompson, Shannon is also mother to Anna "Chickadee" Shannon (born 1995), Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon (born 1997), Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon (born 2000). During her chat with In Touch, Shannon not only defended her youngest but also praised Lauryn for stepping in to help her little sister while Shannon is in recovery from drug use. Thompson moved in with Lauryn and her family in 2020.

"Even though [Lauryn] didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure], she did, and you know, in our family … we’ve always stuck together," the "proud" mom exclaimed. "I’ve been seeing them on social media and stuff like that. So, you know, I’ve been keeping up. Mom never stops with an addiction or no addiction." Fans of the reality TV family can catch up on Shannon's recovery process when Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.