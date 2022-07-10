Reality TV Star Lauren Goodger's Newborn Daughter Has Died

Lauren Goodger, who starred in the U.K. reality series The Only Way Is Essex, shared awful news on Instagram Sunday morning. Her daughter, Lorena, died on July 8, two days after she was born. Lorena was born "the most beautiful healthy baby I've ever seen," Goodger wrote. Goodger and Charles Drury are also parents to daughter Larose, 1.

"Words can't describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth [to], for my angel to be taken from me," Goodger wrote. There were no complications during her pregnancy or labor, but Goodger declined to go into further detail on Lorena's death.

"Just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can't understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar... I am broken," Goodger continued. "I am back home from hospital. Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven't said my goodbye yet."

The reality star went on to ask photographers to respect her family's privacy and allow her to grieve. She described Larose as her "rock" who is helping her get through this difficult time as her family arranges a funeral. "I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live every day with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day... My [angel] Lorena I love you so much," she wrote.

Drury also shared the news on his private Instagram page, reports The Sun. "Our beautiful baby girl so perfect in every way, 8/7/22 will always be your day. Your little heart will forever beat inside mine, I'll love you until the end of time," he wrote. "Nothing will be the same without you, it's like living a bad dream I can't wake from, but your mummy & sister will keep me sane."

Drury went on to promise Lorena to look after her sister and mother. "I promise you I'll look after your mummy & sister forever, just look over us all & keep me strong, show me signs that you're up in heaven where you belong. I'm sorry it had to be this way but I know we'll be together again some day," Drury wrote. "This isn't something I thought I'd ever have to write but I'm so proud to be your daddy, I'll see you soon baby girl but for now sleep tight."

Thousands of Goodger's followers and other The Only Way Is Essex stars offered their condolences. "Oh, darling heartbroken for you sending you strength and love and hope your get the respect and privacy you need to grieve," Danielle Armstrong wrote. "I'm so so sorry Lauren, sending you so much love & strength right now," Georgia Kousoulou added. "Sending you love Lauren xxxx," Amy Childs wrote.

Goodger, 35, was one of the original stars of The Only Way Is Essex in 2010. She left after appearing in the first two seasons but made a guest appearance in the 2015 Christmas special. She returned for Season 19 in 2015 but left before Season 20. She also participated in Dancing on Ice in 2013, Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, In Therapy in 2017, and Celebs Go Dating in 2019.