Latest on ’16 and Pregnant’ Subject’s Messy Child Support Case

Whitney Purvis is getting a legal break. The 16 & Pregnant alum is avoiding jail time in an ongoing child support case, TMZ reports.

It was determined that the MTV staple has fallen behind on child support for kids — Weston Jr. and River — with her ex Weston Gosa. She owed $23k.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Purvis was initially ordered to be taken into custody and jailed unless she paid a $4K lump sum. She’s since paid the full amount, and has not had to surrender as a result. Now, she has to continue making monthly payments of $353 per month in current child support, plus $20 per month toward the arrears, as well as additional fees.

Purvis has had a difficult year. She was previously in police custody after being arrested on a felony involuntary manslaughter charge tied to an alleged fatal overdose. She reportedly intentionally distributed Tranq, a fentanyl-xylazine mixture, which police say caused John Mark Harris to die from a toxic overdose. She also faces two additional drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.

Purvis was arrested just two weeks after the tragic death of her 16-year-old, Weston Jr. He died of natural causes after living with a number of health issues, including diabetes. His funeral even made headlines when it was reported Purvis didn’t make the wake, alleging she was not invited, nor members of her family. His father told media outlets differently, saying several of her family members were in attendance and that she arrived late to the wake.

Purvis alleged over the years Gosa Sr. didn’t allow her to see her children, whom he has custody of. She claimed that she couldn’t do anything about it because she didn’t have the money to pay for a lawyer in addition to rent, bills and child support.

Purvis has had a string of arrests, including shoplifting a pregnancy test in 2012 at a Georgia Walmart, smashing up some electronics along with her then-boyfriend and baby daddy in 2012 and the latest child support fiasco.