’16 and Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis’ Teen Son Dies Suddenly

Another death has rocked the Teen Mom universe. Whitney Purvis, who appeared on 16 & Pregnant, announced that her son Weston Gosa Jr., 16, has died.

She made the announcement in a Facebook post. In the post, it’s revealed he passed suddenly, though no cause of death has been determined as of yet.

“This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself,” she wrote in part.

“He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real,” she added. “I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”

She continued, “I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”

She added a second Facebook post, featuring photos of her with her mother and son. “Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I’ll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You’ll always be my baby,” the caption read.

It’s been more than 15 years since MTV fans were introduced to Purvis and her ex Weston Gosa on a 2009 episode of the docuseries. At the time, Gosa lived with Purvis and her grandmother during her pregnancy. They hadn’t been together long before she lost her virginity to him and discovered she was pregnant.

Purvis welcomed Weston Jr. on prom night via C-section due to labor complications. They split in 2011, two years after welcoming Weston Jr. before reconciling and welcoming their second son, River, in 2014, and splitting for good a few months later.

Weston’s stepmom explained in her own Facebook post that the family ordered an autopsy. She also explained the events of the day. “All we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead,” she wrote.

Amy continued: “He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again.”

“He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn’t feel real. Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son. Thank you,” she concluded.