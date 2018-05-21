Exclusive: ‘Last Outpost’ Crew Channels Their Inner MacGyver in New Sneak Peek

The Last Outpost guys are taking ingenuity to the extreme this week.

Backcountry builders Clint Greathouse and Todd Anderson have taken Discovery Channel fans by storm over the past month since the premiere of their new show, Last Outpost.

Keeping their Alaskan community up and running isn’t an easy task, but the best friend duo has been using their creativity, determination and an abundance of spare and recycled parts to create one-of-a-kind builds that are blowing fans minds.

With their remote outpost “CT Mad Modz” up and running, the guys are ready for business, keeping the off-gridding tradition of the Last Frontier alive.

In a sneak peek of the Tuesday, May 22 episode, Greathouse and Anderson take their skills to a fishing boat, where they devise a motorized pot-puller. The invention, once up and running, will not only keep the fishing operation going, but from the looks of it, provide a fair amount of entertainment.

This is far from the most complicated build these modern-day MacGyvers have rigged up. This season, the duo promises to also conquer souped-up monster trucks to airplane-converted survival pods, according to Discovery.

They’ll also tackle things viewers have never seen before, including an all-terrain wheelchair, a sawmill built from a school bus, a mining sluice rigged to an ATV, and a swamp and hunting boat built from an old military transport — all guaranteed to help those living on the edge of society thrive.

Don’t miss Last Outpost (produced by Warm Springs Productions), which airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery