Larsa Pippen Talks ‘Really Emotional’ Season 7 of ‘RHOM’, Finding Love With Jeff Coby After Marcus Jordan Split (Exclusive)

Larsa Pippen had a “really tough” time on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Miami in the aftermath of her split from Marcus Jordan.

Ahead of Wednesday’s premiere of Season 7 of the Bravo show, Larsa teased the “emotional” episodes of RHOM to come in an interview with PopCulture.com while revealing how she found true love with new boyfriend Jeff Coby — and how you might also find love with the help of her new dating app.

“I feel like this season is hard because I’m really emotional,” Larsa told PopCulture of RHOM Season 7. “It’s hard going through a breakup publicly. I think it was just [that] I’ve never had to be in the situation before.”

(Photo by: Sophy Holland/Bravo)

When Larsa and her ex-husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, filed for divorce in October 2016, the Olujo tequila founder said it was a relatively “quiet” split. “You know, people assumed all kinds of things, but it was quiet,” she explained. “It wasn’t necessarily so out there.”

Being so open about her split from Jordan on camera, however, was more difficult. “It was really tough to be so open with my emotions and share all that,” she confessed. “Because I feel like, for me, in the past, I only want to talk about the good things. I’m not one of those people that wants to share my darkest moments.”

She continued, “I just feel like that sometimes it’s heavy if you’re constantly telling people negative things, and it just weighs on everyone. I’m not like that. But I feel like this season, it was hard. I cried a lot.”

Larsa may have been on a dating “detox” during Season 7 of RHOM, but it wasn’t long before she ran into her current beau at a party.

“I feel like we just have so much in common,” Larsa said of Coby. “I think this is the first relationship that I’ve had where it’s so normal. You know, I don’t feel like we have to go out all the time. I don’t think we have to be in the public eye. You know, we just do very normal things. We cook together, we work out together, we go to bed early together, we watch shows together. We just do normal things. And I feel like maybe that’s what I needed all along — a very normal relationship.”

Jeff Coby and Larsa Pippen arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios “The Accountant 2” at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

When it comes to possibly taking the next step in their relationship, Larsa noted, “I really enjoyed being married. I think that marriage is really nice, and it’s something that I definitely want to go back into. So yeah, definitely, I would get married again.”

As Larsa enjoys the loved-up life, she wants to help singles all over find connection as the co-founder of Date.com. The AI-powered dating app makes meeting men “so easy,” Larsa said, and helps make online dating more privacy- and safety-conscious with features like in-app calling, a date concierge service, and anti-catfishing measures, which include profile photos that have to be taken within the app.

“It’s just an amazing app that makes dating easy, fun, [and] safe,” Larsa told PopCulture, adding, “It’s just a smart way of dating, I think, in 2025.”

The Real Housewives of Miami return for Season 7 on June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.