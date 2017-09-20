‘Southern Charm’ Cast Member Not Returning for Next Season

Southern Charm cast member Landon Clements has said that she will not be returning for the fifth season of the Bravo reality show, sharing the news with fans on Instagram in a comment to another user.

Clements had shared a smiling photo of herself to which one person wrote, “Soo pretty!!! but lately on the show, your personality and lack of girl code/desperately throwing yourself on Austen [Kroll] and flaunting your status as Shep [Rose] was saying u did in the work meeting, does not match up with your beautiful looks. Hopefully if there’s another season we can see the inside you match up with the outside you.”

In response, the 35-year-old defended her actions on the show before revealing she won’t be returning next season.

“Girl code? Thats so silly I’ve never been anything but friends with all of those boys and actually that really hurt my feelings that Chelsea said that as for Shep we fight like brother and sister,” Clements wrote. “I won’t be returning this season and heading back to California to pursue my career in real estate.”

Clements grew up in Georgia before attending The College of Charleston, where she met Southern Charm cast member Shep Rose, according to her BravoTV bio. She later moved to Los Angeles, where she worked with SBE and Philippe Starck. She then moved to Colorado before returning to Charleston, where she joined Southern Charm in 2014.

