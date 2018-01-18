Lana Wins ‘Total Divas’ Farming Bet with Rusev

Total Divas cast members Lana and Rusev celebrated their one-year anniversary on this week’s episode. And to celebrate, the two announced they were buying a home in Rusev’s native country of Bulgaria.

But with Rusev growing up on a farm and Lana having a taste for luxury, the two couldn’t agree whether to buy a farm house or a mansion. That’s when they came up with a bet: If Lana could complete three tasks on a farm in Sofia, Bulgaria, they would buy a mansion. If she couldn’t, then they’d buy a traditional home.

Lana’s three tasks were to herd sheep, chop wood with an axe and milk a cow. She nailed all three, the last two of which while wearing a bathing suit.

Lana definitely crushed it. Which farm task do you think was the toughest? #TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/UDbHziy2JU — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) January 18, 2018

Fans watching along at home happily cheered her on.

It’s weird watching Total Divas and siding with Lana on this 🤯 — I’m Like Brook Banks (@iAmBrookBanks) January 18, 2018

Can’t we all agree that we watch total divas to see Lana and ruzev because they are so cute @LanaWWE — Micayla Lee (@fearlessmicayla) January 18, 2018

@LanaWWE I love how you just want to prove that you are capable of accomplishing anything and you do not give up on it! #TotalDivas — kayyyy (@GorgeoussK2Diva) January 18, 2018

Despite winning, the two wrapped up the episode by agreeing to buy a more traditional style house in Bulgaria. But Lana was quick to point out they could always buy a mansion elsewhere.

Elsewhere on the show, Natalya dealt with becoming Smackdown Women’s Champion, while Carmella struggled with moving into a new house and her boyfriend Big Cass was on crutches, depressed with a nine-month injury.