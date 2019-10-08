Lamar Odom Was Caught Adjusting Himself Live on ‘DWTS’ and Twitter Can’t Handle It

Former NBA star Lamar Odom and his dancing pro partner Peta Murgatroyd may have been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, but it was another moment from Monday night’s episode that generated plenty of buzz on social media after Odom was caught on camera adjusting his crotch area.

The incident occurred as Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her partner, Alan Bersten, ran off-stage to talk to Erin Andrews following their Paso Doble to “I Love It” by Icona Pop, the camera briefly pointed in Odom’s direction catching the scenario.

While Andrews appeared oblivious as to what was going on and Odom seemingly took little notice of the cameras, social media was quick to catch on. After one Twitter user shared the clip on the social media platform, the reactions quickly poured in.

Odom’s performance was praised by judge Carrie Ann Inaba for touching “her heart,” while Bruno Tonioli said “the connection with Peta was wonderful to watch.”

Ultimately, however, the performance once again borught in low scores, with Odom and Murgatroyd scoring 4 out of 10 points from Tunioli, four from Inaba, five from Len Goodman, and seven from guest judge Leah Remini for a total of 20 out of a possible 40 points.

