Reality

Lamar Odom Was Caught Adjusting Himself Live on ‘DWTS’ and Twitter Can’t Handle It

Former NBA star Lamar Odom and his dancing pro partner Peta Murgatroyd may have been eliminated […]

By

Former NBA star Lamar Odom and his dancing pro partner Peta Murgatroyd may have been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, but it was another moment from Monday night’s episode that generated plenty of buzz on social media after Odom was caught on camera adjusting his crotch area.

The incident occurred as Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her partner, Alan Bersten, ran off-stage to talk to Erin Andrews following their Paso Doble to “I Love It” by Icona Pop, the camera briefly pointed in Odom’s direction catching the scenario.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch the moment unfold here.

While Andrews appeared oblivious as to what was going on and Odom seemingly took little notice of the cameras, social media was quick to catch on. After one Twitter user shared the clip on the social media platform, the reactions quickly poured in.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best reactions to Monday night’s awkward moment.

“Keep Your Hands Still”

commented The Shade Room‘s The Simpsons

Odom’s Response

The Shade Room HollywoodLife

An Uncomfortable Outfit

‘Laughed Till I Couldn’t Breathe’

‘Forgetting the Show Is Live’

Elimination

Odom’s performance was praised by judge Carrie Ann Inaba for touching “her heart,” while Bruno Tonioli said “the connection with Peta was wonderful to watch.”

Ultimately, however, the performance once again borught in low scores, with Odom and Murgatroyd scoring 4 out of 10 points from Tunioli, four from Inaba, five from Len Goodman, and seven from guest judge Leah Remini for a total of 20 out of a possible 40 points.

A ‘Humbling’ Experience

Dancing With the Stars PEOPLE It was humbling
Tagged:
,

Related Posts