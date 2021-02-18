Lamar Odom Addresses Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Split Speculation

✖

Lamar Odom is breaking his silence on the reported rumors of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorcing. The former NBA star who was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, spoke to Us Weekly about the situation and said mental health is vital.

“I think it’s very important to do the best thing for your mental health and our mental space,” Odom, 41, said. “If [divorcing is] the best thing for them, then they have my blessings.” Odom went on to say that he hasn't been in contract with West recently. “I haven’t been able to speak to him,” Odom stated. “I would love to though [after] what he did for me.” Odom is likely referring to his 2015 health scare where he was hospitalized.

Kim Kardashian and West married in 2014 and have four children together. North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months. Reports surfaced in July that Kardashian told West the marriage was over during a trip to Wyoming. At the time, one source told PEOPLE that Kardashian "feels that she has tried everything" with West and "flew to Cody [Wyoming] to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye." West, who was running for president at the time, was hoping to work things out, but Kardashian felt he hasn't done enough to repair the relationship.

"He doesn't seem to get what she is saying," the source added. "He hasn't changed anything that she told him needs to change. Kim is very torn. The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers."

Recently, it's been reported that Kardashian has been doing everything she can to keep the divorce issues private. "Kim is extremely stressed out right now between taking care of their children, studying to become a lawyer and figuring out her situation with Kanye in the best way possible for both their kids and for him and his mental state, one source told Entertainment Tonight. Kardashian has not filed for divorce.