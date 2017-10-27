Lamar Odom Reportedly Parties in L.A. Strip Club Two Years After Near-Death Overdose

Two years after almost dying due to an overdose in a Nevada brothel, TMZ reports Lamar Odom was seen partying in a Los Angeles strip club until the early morning hours.

The retired NBA player was allegedly seen at Crazy Girls, where a fellow strip club patron took a video of him throwing money at the dancer on the club’s stage. No drug use or drinking were captured in the video.

Odom, who was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, was seen regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians until the two separated in part due to his admitted drug use and cheating.

In October 2015, Odom went on a bender, overdosing on a cocktail of drugs at a brothel in Crystal, Nev., less than 100 miles from Las Vegas.

Odom was taken to the hospital in a coma, with doctors guessing he had suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen when he lost conciousness.

“I was told he had four hours to live,” Khloe recalled months later on the show.

With the help of Khloe, a Calabasas rehab center and his own will, Odom got clean and has since been open about his problems with drugs and alcohol.

#TBT Happiest place on earth. Gotta take a trip back soon. A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

“I’m just there to support and care for him,” Khloe said during the 2016 Television Critics Association press tour in January. “But he’s doing amazing and I’m so proud of the strength that he has to fight this battle that’s his battle. I’m so grateful for everybody’s love and concern because I do think it’s coming from a good place.”

Since then, Odom has appeared to be on a good path, so we hope the strip club trip was a sober one.