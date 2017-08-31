‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Lala Kent Reveals Naked Selfie in Empowering Post

Lala Kent is stripping down to her birthday suit for a cause. The Vanderpump Rules cast member took to her Instagram on Thursday night to upload a naked selfie to promote female empowerment.

“Thin. Skinny. Super skinny. Thick. The thickest. Little bum. Small ass. Ass. Big booty. Whatever. Large. Medium. Small. Triple zero. I don’t care,” she wrote in the caption.

“Women unite, ladies rise. No one can tell us how to act, how to be, what to say. No matter what you believe in, what you look like, we are women and we are free. We are in this together. Boys, you’ll know if we want it. Our clothing or lack of, doesn’t mean a thing. We are doing things for ourselves now. We are living for us. We are all we’ve got #welcome2ourworldfellas #prepare #ladiesrise,” the message continued.

The steamy snap shows Kent standing in a lavish bathroom with her back to the camera as she snapped the nude selfie. Even though the reality star famously body-shamed Katie Maloney-Schwartz on Vanderpump Rules, she is making her stand for women just before Saturday’s Women’s Equality Day.

This isn’t the first time that Kent has taken to social media to show her support for women. Earlier this week, she tweeted, “Female is my religion. Women is my belief. #ladiesrise.”