Lala Kent’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Stassi Schroeder Reacts to 50 Cent Feud

Stassi Schroeder is defending Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent after a feud pitting the hostess and fiancé Randall Emmett against 50 Cent over a $1 million loan left her feeling “grossed out.”

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday, Schroeder said of the situation, “I’m really actually grossed out by the whole entire thing. I don’t understand why this has become, like, a relationship thing — like, he’s in love with Lala.”

“And why is it that [50 Cent] is posting about money? Like, Venmo request, PayPal request,” Schroeder added, joking, “I don’t understand why this is a whole Instagram thing. If so, tag me, because I could use some more followers!”

“It’s really dark,” she continued. “I have spent so much time with Lala and Randall … We’re upset about it.”

The feud began when the rapper shared a video on Instagram from this season of Vanderpump Rules in which Kent describes meeting Emmett when the film producer, then married, was casting for The Row.

“I had auditioned for it and we went out, me and him and, like, two of my friends. I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable,” she told Schroeder.”He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’”

50 Cent captioned the clip, “Ten seconds left in the fourth quarter hoe’s are winning. Do you want a range rover? Yes, b— yassss. Then just run out and suck a d—. LOL smh.”

Kent quickly responded in a since-deleted response, “I’m disgusted. We’ve sat up at dinners solo with you, you showing mad love, while begging Rand to put one of your new talentless b—es in a film, and this is how you come for me? On the gram?”

“She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica, Queens and she’s up in here watching Bravo,” Kent continued, using the feminine pronoun for the “In Da Club” rapper. “Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction.”

After posting a number of these comments on his own Instagram, 50 demanded the $1 million Emmett owed him by Monday, sharing a number of texts allegedly from the producer in which he threatened him with violence.

“Keep playing with me and get ya f—ing head cracked in front of everybody,” the rapper wrote in a screenshotted text shared to Instagram. “You took my kindness for weakness. Now I’m [going to] show you what [I’ve] been [trying] not to do to you dumb motherf—er.”

“I’m sorry fofty,” Emmett wrote in response, misspelling 50’s name in a typo that immediately went viral. “I’m heading to the emergency room. I’m not doing well. Please don’t text me anymore. I’m sorry for everything. This is too much for me. I’m so hurt and not feeling well.”

After memes and t-shirt sales featuring Emmett’s messages from 50 Cent’s camp, the rapper apparently got the money he was owed, posting Monday before deleting all the posts from the feud, “I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. Positive vibes now guys.”

