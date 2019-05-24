Lala Kent Sends Message to Luann de Lesseps After ‘RHONY’ Star’s Relapse

Lala Kent has full faith in Luann de Lesseps following the Real Housewives of New York City star’s relapse.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to speak out on the controversy after de Lesseps was ordered into custody by a judge on Thursday for violating her probation.

“My heart goes out to my fellow Bravo family member,” Kent, 29, wrote in her post, which featured a solo photo of de Lesseps. “Sobriety isn’t something that can be conquered. We are human and it is a day to day struggle. She will be back on her feet in no time.”

Last month, Kent shared an update of her own sobriety journey, telling fans that she was six months sober. The month before, she revealed that she had a realization after her father’s death that she was an alcoholic, and that she was currently working Bill Wilson’s Alcoholics Anonymous 12-Step program to deal with her substance abuse issues.

On Thursday, a Palm Beach, Florida judge ordered de Lesseps, 54, to return to jail after she violated her probation from failing an alcohol test. However, the request was reversed hours later on the contingency that she abides by a stricter plea deal.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online claim de Lesseps is required to partake in weekly counseling sessions by phone with her psychiatrist, keep a breathalyzer device, take the alcoholism medication Antabuse, and go to in-person sessions monthly.

On Thursday, de Lesseps told Us Weekly that “These reports [that she returned to jail] are false. I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released. I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

The court appearance came after de Lesseps reportedly violated her probation twice, according to a report from probation officers: once by not providing sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings, and again for failing an alcohol test.

The cabaret performer pleaded guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication after she was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017. She avoided jail time in August when she agreed to a plea deal that placed her on a one-year probation and required her to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and attend a victim impact class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.