'Labor of Love' Sets Social Media on Fire After Viewers Learn of Odd Premise

TV viewers are losing their minds over Fox's new bizarre reality TV series Labor of Love, which "takes dating to mating." Premiering on Thursday, the series offers a truly unique twist on the reality TV genre as 15 men compete to impregnate a single woman, unsurprisingly leading to plenty of raised eyebrows and hilarious remarks on social media.

Kristy is delivering some realness to 15 wannabe daddies. 💅 Don't miss the #LaborofLove series premiere Thursday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/YWdTf8IOGu — Labor of Love (@FOXLaborofLove) May 20, 2020

Hosted by actress Kristin Davis, the series follows 41-year-old Kristy Katzmann's "unconventional journey toward potential love and motherhood," according to the official press release. Although she may seem to have it all – success, beauty, brains – there is one major thing missing from her life: a baby. Ready to take on the new role of mom and start a family, but with no father in mind, Labor of Love sees Katzman matched with 15 men ready to get into touch with their paternal instincts.

Although the series only just premiered, it has already garnered a loyal fanbase and plenty of buzz on social media thanks to its unusual premise. As the first episode debuted, and in the hours that follows, viewers took to Twitter with their first reactions. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.