'Labor of Love' Sets Social Media on Fire After Viewers Learn of Odd Premise
TV viewers are losing their minds over Fox's new bizarre reality TV series Labor of Love, which "takes dating to mating." Premiering on Thursday, the series offers a truly unique twist on the reality TV genre as 15 men compete to impregnate a single woman, unsurprisingly leading to plenty of raised eyebrows and hilarious remarks on social media.
Kristy is delivering some realness to 15 wannabe daddies. 💅 Don't miss the #LaborofLove series premiere Thursday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/YWdTf8IOGu— Labor of Love (@FOXLaborofLove) May 20, 2020
Hosted by actress Kristin Davis, the series follows 41-year-old Kristy Katzmann's "unconventional journey toward potential love and motherhood," according to the official press release. Although she may seem to have it all – success, beauty, brains – there is one major thing missing from her life: a baby. Ready to take on the new role of mom and start a family, but with no father in mind, Labor of Love sees Katzman matched with 15 men ready to get into touch with their paternal instincts.
Although the series only just premiered, it has already garnered a loyal fanbase and plenty of buzz on social media thanks to its unusual premise. As the first episode debuted, and in the hours that follows, viewers took to Twitter with their first reactions. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.
Ohhh you BET I’m watching #LaborOfLove. And yes, I do hate myself.— Colleen in Quarantine (@ColleenEMcGrath) May 22, 2020
A reality show featuring a 40-year-old woman and age-appropriate eye candy?!?!?! It’s about damn time. #LaborOfLove— Mandy N. Murphy (@mandynmurphy) May 22, 2020
Okay okay.... I'm liking this show so far. I'm so curious to see how this goes. #LaborOfLove— 😬 Treece 😬 (@Karhma_Kahzi) May 22, 2020
I've attended some speed dating events. #LaborOfLove is speed dating on steroids.— Shameka H (@shamekapoet) May 22, 2020
Lol, dating show’s gonna dating show. First night and one of the guys is already puking from drinking too much 😂 #LaborOfLove— Maureen (@superguard9) May 22, 2020
I can’t believe this #LaborOfLove but here I am watching it hooked 🤣— GilmoreGirl (@mrsadefgilm06) May 22, 2020
😂😂😂 they gave him a trophy for high sperm count #LaborOfLove— 😬 Treece 😬 (@Karhma_Kahzi) May 22, 2020
Dating shows are not my thing but #LaborOfLove is actually a really interesting concept for a show and I kinda love it— Virginia Lowman (@VirginiaMLowman) May 22, 2020
I wish Labor Of Love was on longer! An hour just isn’t enough! Man, I am hooked! I can’t wait till next week! You all are AWESOME! ❤️ #LaborOfLove— Kiersten E. Sutphin (@AviationLover97) May 22, 2020
What on earth am I watching?! #LaborOfLove pic.twitter.com/Fereu5NRAK— Olivia M. (@olivia_ruzam) May 22, 2020
#LaborOfLove is exactly what I need in my quarantined life.— Aly Ellis (@alykeves) May 22, 2020
Omg I can’t wait !!! Great job #LaborOfLove I’m locked in. For the rest of the season. 🥰🥰— thatgirl4real (@thatgirl4real) May 22, 2020
I can’t believe they all had provide a “sample” in front of each other! The cringe factor is strong with this show. #LaborofLove pic.twitter.com/nJ6TUIL4nO— Annie Doke (@gidgettlittle) May 22, 2020
I went it to this show wanting to hate on it but i have to say it really wasn't that bad #LaborofLove— Lamar Waters (@LamarLWaters) May 22, 2020