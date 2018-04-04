‘DWTS’ Dancer Kym Johnson Sports Blossoming Baby Bump in Santa Monica

Kym Johnson can’t stop smiling during her pregnancy! The 41-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum, who is expecting twins with husband Robert Herjavec, 55, was spotted showing off her growing baby bump while leaving a dance studio in Santa Monica on Tuesday.

In the photos, which you can see here, Johnson sports a long, loose, baby blue jacket over a form-fitting black shirt that stretches over her baby bump paired with black jeans.

Johnson and Herjavec were over the moon when they announced they were expecting a boy and a girl at a gender reveal party thrown by Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum and former DWTS contestant Carson Kressley on Saturday.

“We’re so excited to finally share with everyone that we are having a boy and a girl!” Johnson wrote on Instagram beneath a video of the gender reveal party, adding the hashtag #bestofbothworlds.

The couple popped large black balloons for the reveal, with pink and blue balloons spilling out to indicate the couple will be welcoming a boy and a girl.

Johnson revealed she was pregnant in December when she shared a sonogram photo featuring one of the twins flashing a thumbs up.

“‘It’s a thumbs up,’” the mom-to-be wrote alongside the photo, which amassed over 2,000 congratulatory comments.

Johnson and the Shark Tank investor married in 2016 after competing together on Season 20 of DWTS in 2015. The twins will be Johnson’s first children and Herjavec’s fourth and fifth, as he has three children from a previous marriage.

The former DWTS partners fell for each other during show rehearsals in 2015, and continued to date after they were eliminated in week 8.

Johnson recently told PEOPLE that things have been smooth sailing thus far in her pregnancy.

“I’ve really loved the whole experience,” she shared, adding that she “had to have French fries” during the beginning of her pregnancy.

“Now there’s not much room in my belly so I have to have small meals,” she said. “But I’ll indulge in ice cream — I rest the bowl on my belly!”

Johnson revealed she underwent in vitro fertilization to become pregnant, sharing that she was unsure whether she’d ever become a mom.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen,” she said. “It really is a miracle.”

The dancer has been busy prepping her twins’ nursery and learning about parenting for two, explaining that she and Herjavec even took a class on the psychology of raising twins.

“We’re just excited to meet them,” she shared. “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

The Aussie announced in January that she’s trading her dancing shoes for baby booties and retiring from DWTS.

“I’ve hung up my dance shoes for good now,” she told E! of the celebrity dancing competition. “I’d love to go back and be a part of the show somehow, whether it is judging or doing something.”

While she plans not to return to DWTS, the mom-to-be said she plans on keeping her Los Angeles fitness studio up and running after having the babies in late April.

“Obviously, I am going to have my hands full — definitely for the first three months or so,” Johnson said. But the 41-year-old said she can do much of her work for The Bod by Kim Herjavek at home, making it an easier career to manage than the grueling schedule of DWTS.