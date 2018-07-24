Kylie Jenner Shares Video of Stormi Reaching New Milestone

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi is almost six months old, and the infant is continually reaching new milestones, some of which her mom is kind enough to share with her fans on social media.

On Snapchat Monday, Jenner used the platform to share a video of her daughter flexing her muscles, so to speak, with Stormi lying on her stomach and kicking her feet as she lifts her head.

“Tummy time,” Jenner wrote.

“Yeah?” the makeup mogul asks her daughter as the infant adorably squirms on the floor and makes baby noises.

Jenner recently took a break from mom duty when she joined boyfriend Travis Scott in Europe when the rapper performed at the Lollapalooza music festival in Paris.

“Kylie joined Travis for his short European tour,” a source told PEOPLE. “She left Stormi at home with a nanny and Kris.”

The insider added that the 20-year-old “usually travels with Stormi, too,” but on this occasion, “the trip was too short and too far away for her to come.”

Jenner posted plenty of snaps from that trip, including videos of Scott performing and a clip of the Eiffel Tower glittering at night.

The reality star recently got candid about her relationship with Scott in a joint interview with GQ, sharing that she joined him on tour almost immediately after the couple met in early 2017 at Coachella.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” Jenner explained. “So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’”

“I just rode off into the sunset,” she recalled. “We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

Jenner added that while Scott isn’t a fan of the incredible amount of attention her famous family receives, the couple is learning how to navigate him being a part of the Kardashian orbit.

“I don’t think he’s really cool with it, but he deals with it because we love each other and we have a family,” she said. “For sure, I know he doesn’t like the attention. That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.”

