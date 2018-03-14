Kylie Jenner Opens up About Travis Scott as a Father: ‘He’s the Best’

Kylie Jenner’s days of remaining quiet about her pregnancy are over.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old makeup mogul, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February, revealed all during a late-night Twitter spree, answering questions from curious fans. She couldn’t help but gush over boyfriend Travis Scott and how he is taking to be being a dad.

“He’s the best,” Jenner answered when one fan asked how Scott is with Stormi.

This isn’t the first time that the Scott has earned praise for his parenting skills. Earlier this month Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner opened up about her feelings for the 25-year-old at the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills.

“He’s so great,” Kris told journalists, reported Us Weekly. “He’s really, really great, really attentive, and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie.”

When the 62-year-old reality TV celeb was asked if the rapper, 25, is known to change his daughter’s diapers, she said, “You know what, I haven’t really seen him change a diaper, but I’m never there at diaper time.”

While Scott may be liking dad life, he also may be wanting to make things between himself and Jenner more official. According to a source that spoke to HollywoodLife.com, Scott proposed to Jenner during a recent trip to Miami, with the 20-year-old makeup mogul turning him down.

“When Kylie and Travis were on their trip he spontaneously asked her to marry him, but she turned him down, for now,” the insider said. “Kylie definitely wants to marry Travis, but she also really loves how things are the way they are. She knows she rushed into this relationship, so she’s trying to slow it all down and enjoy every single stage. Plus, she gets lots of guidance from Khloé [Kardashian] who is encouraging her to wait on the whole wedding thing.”

Despite the alleged refusal, Jenner and Scott still have a strong relationship, with the the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star taking to Snapchat to share a picture of a ring bearing Scott’s initials.