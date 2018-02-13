Kylie Jenner Spotted in Tracksuit Just Days After Giving Brith to Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner was seen out in Los Angeles a week after giving birth to Stormi Webster. The 20-year-old was seen getting Starbucks on Sunday with her friend, Jordyn Woods.

The photos, seen here at TMZ, show Jenner wearing a red Adidas track suit and white sneakers.

This was not the first time Jenner was seen since Stormi’s birth on Feb. 1. She was seen on Saturday, wearing a black shirt and shorts, with a white coat and black fanny pack. It looks like she has lost most of the weight she gained during the pregnancy.

Stormi was not seen with her mom in either photo. However, she was seen in Jenner’s “To Our Daughter” video, which was published on Feb. 4. Jenner also shared a photo of Stormi’s hand on Instagram when she announced Stormi’s name.

Jenner did not announce Stormi’s birth until Super Bowl Sunday, following months of speculation, rumors and reports about her pregnancy. She apologized to her social media followers for staying quiet.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 4. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Stormi’s father is rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster. However, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, is reportedly skeptical about Stormi’s paternity and has asked for a paternity test. Even Jenner’s mother, Kris, is reportedly wondering who Stormi’s father is.

“Kris has started saying she thinks that there’s a chance the baby could actually be Tyga’s,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com.

“Kylie swears up and down it’s not possible, but Kris is still hoping. Tyga thinks it could be his baby and Kris very much wants that to be true. She’s scheming with Tyga to do a paternity test behind Kylie’s back. But even if Tyga’s not the baby’s biological father, he may end up stepping in, at least that’s what Kris would like.”