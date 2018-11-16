Kylie Jenner Wants Stormi’s Childhood to Be ‘As Normal As Possible’

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott may be one of the most famous couples in America, but they still want their daughter Stormi to have as much of a normal upbringing as possible.

“They are really good, normal parents,” a source told Us Weekly of the pair. “Even though they have flashy lives themselves, they are trying to bring Stormi up to be as normal as possible.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner and Scott welcomed daughter Stormi in February, and the 9-month-old has since become the darling of her mom’s social media platforms, with Jenner sharing snaps of her baby girl on vacation, visiting pumpkin patches and dressing up for Halloween.

Stormi and her mom are currently traveling with Scott on his Astroworld Tour, and the rapper told E! News that the experience is his “life goal.”

“I keep Stormi on the road, she’s got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe,” he said, sharing that he’s happy to have his daughter be “a part of what I’m living.”

“It’s so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that — my parents were never on a tour — so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it’s like hard, but when you’re going through it, it’s like, ‘Oh this is dope,’” Scott said.

In addition to navigating a tour with an infant, Scott shared that he’s become more “selfless” after having a daughter.

“You cut a lot of stuff out so that Stormi can have her best life, illest, illest time,” he explained.

While a source told Us Weekly in October that Jenner and Scott are “actively trying” for more kids, Jenner indicated in a recent Snapchat Q&A with fans that she doesn’t want to be a mom of two just yet.

“I want another baby, but when is the question,” she said. “And I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be.”

“When I do [get pregnant], I would love to share more of that with you guys,” she added.

As for when she does have another child, the 21-year-old shared that she’d like to have another daughter.

“I definitely want another girl, hopefully,” Jenner said. “And I want her to have a really feminine name. That’s all I know.”

When asked if she’d thought about potential names for a second baby, she responded, “I have but I haven’t found anything that I love love.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner