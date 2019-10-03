Kylie Jenner, Sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Refuse to Use Written Custody Agreements

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be on a break, but they are reportedly putting their daughter Stormi at the top of their priority list without any legal documentation of a custody agreement. In fact, that seems to be a trend within the Kardashian and Jenner family. According to TMZ, the sisters have never once signed any dotted line when it comes to child custody, instead, they just verbally agree to their own terms and it seems to be going well for everyone involved.

The outlet reports that Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson don’t have a written agreement, neither does Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, and the same goes for Jenner and Scott. The only exception is Rob Kardashian because things allegedly got physical between he and Blac Chyna, so a legal agreement was put into place regarding their daughter Dream.

Jenner and Scott’s recent split shocked fans across the board, although it’s said the two haven’t been together for over a month now. The two recently spoke candidly about their relationship in an interview with Playboy on how it continues to grow.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner said of Scott. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Fans aren’t quite sure yet what led to their split but In Touch reported that the family is hoping their time apart is a short-term thing and not anything permanent.

“Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” the source said. “I do know that Travis doesn’t always want to be in that whirlwind public spotlight of the Kardashian and Jenner drama so maybe something happened.”

“No one knows exactly what happened yet,” the insider continued. “I know that Kris [Jenner] loves Travis, and she would have told Kylie not to do anything drastic, but if you piss Kylie off enough she’ll say and do things to get back at you, and Travis isn’t one to stand around and take it.”

They also added that, “Kim, Kourtney and Khloé [Kardashian] love Travis too. Hopefully this is just as they say, a break, and nothing more.”

Both Jenner and Scott were invited to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding ceremony that took place on Monday in South Carolina, but only Jenner showed up.