Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of Stormi Looking ‘Too Cool’ for Her, and Boyfriend Travis Scott Loves It

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi is officially 18 months old, and the toddler is already cooler than 99 percent of kids.

This week, Stormi visited an aquarium with some friends, but by the looks of one photo her mom shared on Instagram, she wasn’t exactly thrilled about it.

On Wednesday, Jenner shared a snap of the four little girls in front of a large fish tank, with Stormi off to the side and leaning against a pillar with her tiny arms crossed.

“This girl… look at your daughter [Travis Scott],” the makeup mogul captioned the shot. “she’s too cool for me now. Is this the Aquarius in her or the little rager? Or both mmm i need answers lol.”

Scott clearly got a kick out of the image, commenting a string of laughing emojis on his girlfriend’s post along with a row of red hearts.

The family has been getting in plenty of adorable bonding time these days, with Jenner recently sharing a slideshow of Scott and Stormi hanging out together, including a video of the rapper hilariously making his daughter laugh.

“[We] took our baby on an adventure yesterday,” Jenner wrote. “ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she’s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul. p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time.”

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.”

Jenner has long been open about her desire to have more children, sharing in a Snapchat Q&A with fans in October that she wouldn’t keep a potential second pregnancy quite as secret as a her first.

“I want another baby, but when is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” she said, adding, “When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner