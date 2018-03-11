Kylie Jenner Shares Tender Photo of Best Friend Jordyn Woods With Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner posted an adorable photo on Snapchat Saturday, showing her best friend Jordyn Woods with month-old Stormi Webster.

The photo shows Woods cradling Stormi in her arms on a bed. “Can they get any cuter?” the 20-year-old Jenner asked her fans. She also included a thinking emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Us Weekly pointed out, Jenner’s other Saturday Snapchat photos showed off her new makeup collection and her huge collection of handbags. One shelf was filled with Hermes Birkins bags, which start at about $10,000. She also has shelves of Louis Vuitton and Chanel bags.

After Jenner finally announced Stormi’s birth on Feb. 4, three days after Stormi was born, Woods praised her best friend’s “growth and maturity” on Instagram.

“Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me,” Woods wrote in the caption for a photo of the BFFs at her pajama-themed baby shower. “So excited for this new addition! Wifey [for life].”

Woods is also a model, with 4.8 million Instagram followers. Earlier this week, she was criticized for promoting a “shot drink” diet supplement called Boombod in an Instagram video.

“I normally never do this,” she said in the clip. “But because I’m taking you along with me on my fitness journey, I wanted to let you know about these Boombod seven-day achiever that I’m going to start trying tomorrow.” She went on to say that she had not tried the product yet.

Many of her fans were disappointed by the post, since Woods has described herself as a plus-sized model and talked about body positivity and loving your body.

“Disappointing post,” one fan wrote. “You are famed for being curvy, a role model and an example that you can still be beautiful without promoting unrealistic body types.”

Woods also received a special “JW” ring from Jenner this week. She also gave one to her boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster. Jenner showed off the rings on Snapchat Thursday.

Jenner and Scott are still together, although Hollywood Life claims she turned down a proposal of marriage. GossipCop later reported that this was not true. PEOPLE also reported back in January they have “no plans” to get engaged.

Photo credit: Snapchat/ Kylie Jenner