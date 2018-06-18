Kylie Jenner Shares Cuddly New Video of Baby Stormi After Deleting Her Social Media Photos

Kylie Jenner shared a new video clip of Stormi Webster on Instagram late Sunday, even after deleting every past photo of Stormi from her Instagram page.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old Jenner shared a group of old family photos with Caitlyn Jenner on Father’s Day. After that, she posted a brief clip of herself holding Stormi who was clutching a toy. “That’s dedication,” she is heard saying.

While Jenner was fine with posting a brief clip of Stormi that would expire on her page in 24 hours, she appears to have cleaned her page of any photos of Stormi. Even the photo she shared earlier this month, showing her cradling Stormi in a Gucci baby carrier, was wiped off her Instagram page.

Fans noticed Jenner deleted photos of Stormi last week and immediately inquired why. “Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” she told one fan.

According to The Sun, the real reason she stopped sharing photos of Stormi is due to kidnapping threats.

“There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults,” a source told The Sun on June 11. “It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her.”

Jenner is now “terrified,” the source said, and is “stepping up security.” “She hardly takes Stormi out in public but is now making sure that she’s got protection at all times,” the source explained.

The source also said the comments on many of the posts make her feel like a bad mother, arguing that Jenner is to blame for the threats.

“Some people have commented saying it’s all Kylie’s fault because she has exposed her by putting her on social media. The haters have always been there, but just getting way, way worse these last few weeks – and calling out Kylie for being a bad mom,” the source said.

Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, and announced her birth three days later on Super Bowl Sunday.

Despite concerns for her baby’s safety, Jenner is still posting photos of herself frequently. On Saturday night, she shared photos of the outfit she wore during a Los Angeles outing, although it looked more like work-out gear. She wore a sports bra and Alexander Wang leggings, paired with clear heels.

